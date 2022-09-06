Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer and a bit humid most of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little warmer to start the day with temperatures in the 60s and a bit more humidity. That warmer morning will translate into a warmer afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s are likely for many of us with abundant sunshine.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The only thing that could get in the way of my forecast high would be a thicker plume of wildfire smoke off of wildfires in the west. Rounds of that smoke will move through the upper levels of our atmosphere and may act like thin clouds at times today and Wednesday.

Wildfire Smoke (WOWT)

We’ll warm to near 90 each day this week otherwise with a little bit more of a south breeze expected Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll start to see things change up Friday night with a rain and storm chance. Most of those will likely be after 10pm into the overnight leading to a rather soggy Saturday. On & off showers and storms are possible in the morning and afternoon Saturday thankfully moving south and out near the start of that 6:30pm start time in Lincoln. That likely means soggy conditions before the game during primetime tailgate hours though.

Husker Game Day (WOWT)

