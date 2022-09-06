Ralston Police Department warns of vehicle break-ins
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Police Department has seen several reports of thefts recently.
According to Ralston Police, vehicle break-ins have been occurring in driveways, streets in front of homes and apartment complex parking lots.
Ralston Police says thefts can be reduced if people followed a few tips:
- Lock car doors and don’t leave valuables in cars.
- Use exterior lighting whenever possible or install motion-activated lights.
- Consider a security system or camera on the outside of your home.
- Report suspicious behavior.
- Use a garage if possible to avoid parking in the driveway or a street.
- Record the serial numbers on expensive items. This can help you recover your property in the future.
- Don’t leave guns in your vehicle.
Ralston Police says nationally, thieves steal somewhere between 300,000 and 600,000 firearms every year.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.