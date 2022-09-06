Ralston Police Department warns of vehicle break-ins

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Police Department has seen several reports of thefts recently.

According to Ralston Police, vehicle break-ins have been occurring in driveways, streets in front of homes and apartment complex parking lots.

Ralston Police says thefts can be reduced if people followed a few tips:

Lock car doors and don’t leave valuables in cars.

Use exterior lighting whenever possible or install motion-activated lights.

Consider a security system or camera on the outside of your home.

Report suspicious behavior.

Use a garage if possible to avoid parking in the driveway or a street.

Record the serial numbers on expensive items. This can help you recover your property in the future.

Don’t leave guns in your vehicle.

Ralston Police says nationally, thieves steal somewhere between 300,000 and 600,000 firearms every year.

#RalstonPD took numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the weekend. Please see attached info on ways to avoid being a victim. pic.twitter.com/8I5krIX0XY — Ralston Police (@RalstonPolice) September 6, 2022

