Ralston Police Department warns of vehicle break-ins

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Police Department has seen several reports of thefts recently.

According to Ralston Police, vehicle break-ins have been occurring in driveways, streets in front of homes and apartment complex parking lots.

Ralston Police says thefts can be reduced if people followed a few tips:

  • Lock car doors and don’t leave valuables in cars.
  • Use exterior lighting whenever possible or install motion-activated lights.
  • Consider a security system or camera on the outside of your home.
  • Report suspicious behavior.
  • Use a garage if possible to avoid parking in the driveway or a street.
  • Record the serial numbers on expensive items. This can help you recover your property in the future.
  • Don’t leave guns in your vehicle.

Ralston Police says nationally, thieves steal somewhere between 300,000 and 600,000 firearms every year.

