Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd and Country Club Road Monday evening around 7:27 p.m. for a shooting.

When police arrived they found a male victim, a 28-year-old identified only by his last name as Parker. He was sent to Nebraska Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Omaha Police say a 14-year-old boy found near 78th and Weber is a suspect in the case. The boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Stolen cars may get returned, but they still leave the victims with repair costs
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

Latest News

Dave Matthews on stage in Raleigh on Friday, July 23, 2022.
Dave Matthews coming to Omaha in November
Nebraska voters to decide minimum wage increase, voter ID requirement this November
The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha