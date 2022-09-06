Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd and Country Club Road Monday evening around 7:27 p.m. for a shooting.

When police arrived they found a male victim, a 28-year-old identified only by his last name as Parker. He was sent to Nebraska Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Omaha Police say a 14-year-old boy found near 78th and Weber is a suspect in the case. The boy was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for manslaughter and use of a gun to commit a felony.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers.

