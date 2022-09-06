Offutt Air Force Base 55th Wing to retire jet, welcome another

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 55th Wing with Offutt Air Force Base is retiring one jet and welcoming another.

According to the 55th Wing, during a ceremony at Lincoln Airport Hangar 956 this Wednesday, a WC-135C jet with the tail number 2667 will be officially retired.

Also during the ceremony, the 55th Wing will welcome a WC-135R with tail number 4836 into its fleet.

The 55th Wing says its WC fleet of aircraft is an atmospheric collection supporting consumers on the national level. The fleet is operated by the 55th Wing’s 45th Reconnaissance Squadron and is in support of the Air Force Technical Application Center’s 21st Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1 global mission.

The WC-135R is the first of three expected to be delivered to the wing. Two more are expected over the next 18 months.

The retiring WC-135C is the last of the old WC-135C jets to be used by the 55th Wing.

