Nebraska State Fair saw increase in attendance this year

(Nebraska State Fair)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair.

Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday.

Officials say the event saw a nearly 8% bump in attendance, with more than 287,000 guests going through the turnstiles in Grand Island.

Organizers are crediting the clear skies for the spike, saying they only saw one significant rain event over the course of the fair.

They also say the diverse entertainment lineup helped drive attendance.

Also of note was the new alcohol walk-a-round policy. It saw higher sales and no alcohol-related incidents were reported.

Planning for next year’s fair is already underway.

