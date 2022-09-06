Mt. Crescent Ski Area making improvements for upcoming season

By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mt. Crescent Ski Area is prepping for the upcoming season.

The Mt. Crescent Ski Area, located north of Council Bluffs, was purchased by Pottawattamie County on Dec. 30, 2021. The Ski Area claims there will be significant improvements to the customer experience when the ski season begins later this year.

According to Pottawattamie County Conservation, some expected improvements include the addressing of deferred maintenance, increased snow-making frequency and an updated front-of-house operation to reduce wait times.

The ski area will also stay open in the afternoon and evening on some weekdays.

Another long-term goal of Pottawattamie County Conservation is to connect the Mt. Crescent Ski Area to the Hitchcock Nature Center through expanded trail systems. They also want to develop new ways to have recreation opportunities in the area for all four seasons.

Tickets and passes for the 2022-2023 ski season will go on sale starting Oct. 1. Pottawattamie County residents get a 25% discount on lift tickets and season passes.

Seasonal jobs at the ski area will also be posted on the county’s website in the coming weeks.

