LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop

Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic stop.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic stop.

On Monday around 5 p.m., deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a Toyota Tundra pick-up, with California plates, for a traffic violation on I-80 EB near mile marker 409.

According to Chief Ben Houchin, the driver and passenger gave deputies consent to search the pick-up where they found 79 pounds of methamphetamine which is valued at roughly $350,000 to $400,000.

Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera
Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Both Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera were taken to the detention center and face possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges.

Chief Houchin said Gonzalez and Rivera are from California and it’s not clear where they were heading with the drugs.

