Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
By Jacob Elliott, Ryan Swanigan and Laura Halm
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day.

LPD said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege. Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box that controls the traffic signals at the intersection before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominium building.

Police said all five people were hospitalized as a result of the crash. Four people had non-life-threatening injuries, while the fifth person who was a rear seat passenger, a 25-year-old man, died at a Lincoln hospital.

LPD said the intersection was shut down for hours while officers investigated the crash scene and LES worked to repair the light pole and the utility signal box. The intersection reopened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.
Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (Viewer Submission))

