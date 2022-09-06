Huskers Running Back Anthony Grant honored by Big Ten

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 2018 was last time a Husker was named a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Anthony Grant put that drought to bed. He wins the award this week, along side Penn State’s Sean Clifford. Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota. He’s also the first Nebraska Running Back to go for a hundred plus on the ground in the first two games since 2018.

For the season he 290 yards and four touchdowns and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Nebraska will next face Georgia Southern, this will be the first matchup between the two teams. Kickoff will be just after 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, the game is sold out.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

Latest News

The Huskers face off against the Fighting Hawks at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Huskers pull away late to beat North Dakota 38-17
Northwestern running back Cam Porter (4) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska...
Huskers working on the issues from Saturday, also areas of improvement from last year
A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Huskers game day information: traffic, parking, tickets & policies
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Husker football gameday traffic tips
6 News On Your Side: Husker football gameday traffic tips