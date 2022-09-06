Huskers Running Back Anthony Grant honored by Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 2018 was last time a Husker was named a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Anthony Grant put that drought to bed. He wins the award this week, along side Penn State’s Sean Clifford. Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota. He’s also the first Nebraska Running Back to go for a hundred plus on the ground in the first two games since 2018.

For the season he 290 yards and four touchdowns and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Nebraska will next face Georgia Southern, this will be the first matchup between the two teams. Kickoff will be just after 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, the game is sold out.

