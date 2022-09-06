Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twice on Monday, city fire crews were called to battle a fire at a vacant house in north Omaha.

Omaha Fire Department crews responded at 10:38 p.m. to a fire at an empty home near 17th and Clark streets, east of Highway 75.

It was the second time OFD crews had responded to a fire there in about eight hours, and it wasn’t easy to get out, Tuesday’s OFD report states.

“The fire was difficult to extinguish due to its location in the house,” the report states.

The second fire was extinguished at about 11:30 p.m., according to the release. Three engines and a truck responded to that call — one more engine than was sent to the earlier fire. The first fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Monday, and was extinguished within 15 minutes, according to an earlier report from OFD.

Structural damages to the house, valued at $91,200, were estimated at $15,000 for the first fire and $45,000 for the second, the report states. Damage to the contents was estimated at $500 on each report.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

OFD was asking anyone with information about the fire to contact OFD’s arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE; or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

“(A) reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest,” the release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.