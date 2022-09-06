Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Patchy Tuesday morning fog ahead of a sunny, warmer week

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy fog builds in early Tuesday morning with impacts to the Metro and points east. The worst of it will likely be in W Iowa but look out for low visibility as you head out the door! The fog will likely have the highest impacts from 6-7AM with gradual clearing between 8-9AM.

Fog Tuesday morning
Fog Tuesday morning(wowt)

From there we break into sunshine and warm to the mid 80s in the Metro. We’ll continue the climb this week as a ridge of high pressure brings in the warmth. We’ll warm tot he 90s by Thursday and Friday! The ridge also pulls in smoke from fires burning to the W... this could lead to air quality impacts and hazy skies this week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

A cold front ends the warming trend Friday night. The front sparks shower and thunderstorm chances Friday night into Saturday and cools us to fall-like temps this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Friday night front
Friday night front(wowt)

