Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting hotter ahead of Friday night’s cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After warm Tuesday we continue to bring in the heat ahead of late week change... Highs climb this week as a ridge of high pressure brings in the warmth. We’ll warm to the 90s by Thursday and Friday!

The ridge also pulls in smoke from fires burning to the W... this could lead to air quality impacts and hazy skies this week.

A cold front ends the warming trend Friday night. The front sparks shower and thunderstorm chances Friday night into Saturday and cools us to fall-like temps this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Rain chances linger through most of Saturday, dwindling in the evening. This means the Husker game in Lincoln will likely have a soggy start with better rain chances for tailgating ahead of the game.

We’ll clear Sunday ahead of a gradual work week warm up.

