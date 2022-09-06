Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting hotter ahead of Friday night’s cold front

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After warm Tuesday we continue to bring in the heat ahead of late week change... Highs climb this week as a ridge of high pressure brings in the warmth. We’ll warm to the 90s by Thursday and Friday!

Ridge brings in smoke
Ridge brings in smoke(wowt)

The ridge also pulls in smoke from fires burning to the W... this could lead to air quality impacts and hazy skies this week.

Smokier skies
Smokier skies(wowt)

A cold front ends the warming trend Friday night. The front sparks shower and thunderstorm chances Friday night into Saturday and cools us to fall-like temps this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Friday night front
Friday night front(wowt)

Rain chances linger through most of Saturday, dwindling in the evening. This means the Husker game in Lincoln will likely have a soggy start with better rain chances for tailgating ahead of the game.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

We’ll clear Sunday ahead of a gradual work week warm up.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Stolen cars may get returned, but they still leave the victims with repair costs
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer and a bit humid most of the week
Fog Tuesday morning
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Patchy Tuesday morning fog ahead of a sunny, warmer week
Labor Day Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Labor Day with a warm and dry week ahead
Forecast This Evening
David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, heating up this week