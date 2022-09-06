Bellevue man competing in triathlons, Iron Man races despite lymphoma diagnosis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stephen Turkovich has swam, biked, and ran thousands and thousands of miles in the last few decades.

Turkovich and his wife, Beate, compete in triathlons, both of them finishing a handful of Iron Man races. That’s 2.4 miles swimming, 112 miles biking, and 26.2 miles running - all in one day.

“She’s done five of them and I’ve done seven of them,” Turkovich says.

This summer, after several years of canceled or postponed races, mostly due to poor weather, Stephen and Beate were finally set to do an Iron Man with one of their daughters, Lee, for the first time.

“It was a personal thing to me to be able to do one with my daughter,” he says.

But just less than three months before the race, Stephen found something concerning.

“I discovered a lump underneath the right armpit, and you couldn’t detect it unless you put your hand straight up and over,” he says.

It was a diagnosis that no one ever wants - cancer.

“He had a new diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, specifically a type of aggressive non-Hodgkins lymphoma that’s pretty fast growing,” says Dr. Julie Vose, the Chief of Oncology and Hematology at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine. Vose is also one of Stephen’s doctors.

“I found out believe it or not on April fools of this year,” Stephen adds.

Within weeks of the diagnosis, Stephen began his six rounds of aggressive chemotherapy.

But there was still one thing on his mind.

“That was about the second question out of his mouth, ‘can I continue to do the Iron Man I’m signed up for?’ and we just looked at him and looked at each other and said, ‘what?’”

At the age of 67, Stephen wasn’t letting anything, even his chemotherapy, stop him.

“He would come into the clinic and say, ‘oh I just went on a 50-mile bike ride yesterday,’ and crazy stuff like that,” Dr. Vose says.

At the halfway point of his treatments, Stephen made his way to Des Moines for the Iron Man in June.

“Even though chemo decimated and really took away a lot of my endurance and stamina, I was still able to do the swim, 2.4 miles, and then to do the bike ride, 112 miles, but I started to get cramps in the quads and hamstrings at about mile 50 or 60 and I don’t normally get that so I knew, this is something,” he says.

When it came to the final leg of the race, the 26.2-mile run, Stephen knew it wasn’t safe for him to continue.

“I realized I was just really weak on my feet and I was not really on fumes, I was more like on vapors,” he says. “I’ve done enough of them, and I’ve been doing triathlons since 1994 and I know my body quite well so I said let’s walk this one in and call it a day.”

“It was really difficult for me at the moment because I wanted to complete it with my wife and with my daughter ‘cause you know, I started it, but the cards were just stacked against me from the beginning. I was OK emotionally, mentally, and physically with the decision, I didn’t like it but I knew this was the right thing.”

Despite not finishing the race, Stephen never felt defeated. He was able to watch his wife and daughter cross the finish line.

“It was a marvelous day.”

And in early August, Stephen finished his last round of chemotherapy.

“I’m hopeful, not confident, but I’m very hopeful and optimistic that the medicine killed everything it was supposed to kill, the cancer cells and everything so, we’ll see.”

Every step of the way, Stephen says his family has been by his side no matter what.

“They’re always there, you know to help and to be of emotional support. It meant the world to me cause if I didn’t have all that, I’m not sure I would be able to have gotten through it as well as I did.”

Stephen and Beate will travel overseas to visit their third daughter and will go to Turkey to compete in a half Iron Man race before the end of this year. They’re also signed up for another full Iron Man in Austria next June, and one in Sacramento next October.

At the end of September, Stephen will return to Nebraska Medicine for a PET scan and find out if the chemotherapy was successful. No matter what the outcome is, he says he still plans to compete in the races he’s signed up for.

Just as always, Stephen is taking on each day with unwavering optimism.

“The mentality is you put one foot in front of the other. Keep going.”

Dr. Vose says she shares Stephen’s story with other patients in hopes of inspiring them, too.

