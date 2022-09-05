Train derails in northern Iowa

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE.

The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.

Emergency responders are on scene. The train crew was not hurt.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

