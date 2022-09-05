Teenage female injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
According to Omaha Police, officers went to the area of 29th and S Street Monday at 2 p.m.
When they arrived they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. She was sent to UNMC with what police described as a non-life threatening injury.
Police are investigating. Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect can be eligible for a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
