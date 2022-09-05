Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday.

Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.

The fire was put out a short time later and was under control at 1:14 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $15,000 in damage to the structure.

Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.

