Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage, cause under investigation
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters took down a house fire in Omaha Monday.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 17th and Clark Street at 12:58 p.m. Monday.
Crews said they could see smoke when they arrived and declared the scene a working fire.
The fire was put out a short time later and was under control at 1:14 p.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The fire caused roughly $15,000 in damage to the structure.
Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.
