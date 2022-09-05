Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rash of car thefts, specifically Kia’s and Hyundai’s in the metro, seems to be slowing.

This is after a TikTok challenge spawned a nation full of car thieves.

Normally Omaha Police see around 20-30 Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen here per month. In July, thieves took 120 of them.

There are more real-life costs the owners are dealing with after getting their cars back.

Getting back to normal will take some time and money for Joy Gibbs. That’s the side of being a victim we don’t always see.

“I’m also thinking they messed up the transmission,” Joy said. “It’s not changing gears as it’s supposed to.”

Three weeks ago someone stole Joy’s Kia out of her driveway.

She was out of town for a funeral and didn’t even know it had been stolen when officers called her to say it had been found.

“The seat was super high, so I’m thinking a small kid had to be the one to take it.”

Her key no longer works in the ignition.

With a busted steering column, Joy now must carry a phone charging cable with her if she wants to drive somewhere.

“I think my battery is dying. Yep, battery is gone. That’s because it thinks the key is still in there.”

It will cost her $500 to fix just the steering column.

She’ll be spending $1,000 before insurance steps in.

“The only thing that was wrong with it before was it needed two front tires.”

Now she’s worried it will be stolen again.

“I went to the store to get a brace for the steering wheel. Everywhere I went was out. They had none. At least the word got out that you needed that to keep your car safe.”

Without a steering wheel lock, Joy does the next best thing: she turns into a mechanic.

