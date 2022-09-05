Omaha area families take part in Rally for Life 5K to remember loved ones

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people enjoyed the fresh air at Werner Park for this year’s Rally for Life 5K walk and run.

It stresses the importance of organ donation. According to ‘Live on Nebraska,’ 100,000 Americans are still waiting to receive a transplant.

Becky Vanwinkle knows firsthand how one life can change another.

She has dealt with the heartbreak of losing three family members: her brothers, John and Robert, and her mother-in-law, Pam. As a tissue donor, she knows John has saved over 200 lives.

“It has just brought something good out of something good out of something so terrible,” says Vanwinkle.

Christine Paulson is going through the same pain. Her son Bradley passed away in May.

“He was able to donate both of his kidneys, his heart, and his liver,” says Paulson. “He was also a tissue donor which has helped 110 people alone with just his tissue.”

While the loss is still there, both women agree their loved ones donations have given hope to someone else.

“He left behind two beautiful children and his wife Candice, and we deeply miss him,” says Paulson. “But we’re proud of him for becoming an organ donor.”

“I just hope that at the end of the day people register to be a donor and know that when they’re gone they can continue to live on,” says Vanwinkle.

