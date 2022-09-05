LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.
The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning.

LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. LPD said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police explained this was a targeted incident and that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. LPD adds witnesses are being interviewed and that the crime scene is being processed by investigators. No arrests have been made.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside the McDonald's just north of 48th & R Streets early...
Police at the scene of a shooting outside the McDonald's just north of 48th & R Streets early Labor Day morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

LPD said the McDonald’s will be closed for a few hours until authorities finish their investigation. However, they said traffic on 48th Street will not be impacted for anyone driving around on Labor Day.

Further information about the shooting will be released Tuesday morning when police brief the media at 9:30 a.m.

