Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Labor Day with a warm and dry week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holiday weekend has given us some pretty great weather and that will carry into our Labor Day.

The day will start with some areas of fog around.

We should see those start to dissipate by mid-morning.

As the day goes on, more and more sunshine will break into our sky with temperatures topping out in the low 80s.

Labor Day 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

Mugginess will remain low, making for a wonderful way to close out the weekend!

Some cloud cover will return tonight and a couple of pockets of fog may again develop.

The clouds linger in the morning hours Tuesday with clearing taking place as the day goes on.

The rest of the week will see temperatures a little bit above average as we reach the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances look pretty minimal; the only chance looks to be Friday night, particularly after midnight with an isolated storm or two possible.

Friday Night Storm Chance (WOWT)

If we do manage to get any storms, they will be long gone by the time we get into the football game on Saturday in Lincoln.

