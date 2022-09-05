Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair.

The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.

“I think it’s important because it brings all the communities together. It brings all the Tri-Cities together. The whole state of Nebraska comes together and celebrate Hispanic heritage. I think its a good principle for anybody to understand where we come from, what our beliefs are, what our culture is and I think it just brings everybody together,” said Eddy Covarrubias, organizer of Fiesta Latina.

Rosa Alvardo, who is also an organizer of Fiesta Latina noted, Latino communities are also no stranger to struggle and poverty.

“A lot of impoverished countries they need a place, they needed to escape. So they use trash and turn it into art in these impoverished countries, that way our children and children of the future and next generation can create positive impacts in the communities,” Alvarado said.

This year, recycle artist, Lazaro Medina Hernandez, was featured, turning perceived trash into treasure.

“He wanted to motive the kids in Cuba to have fun with the little bit of elements that they have which is recycling and he created this work of art. As you can see it’s a mixture between a mouse and a dog. The kids love it, they paint on it. They have a good time and it’s fun for them, it’s interactive for them,” said Covarrubias.

Hernandez does many of these arts in Cuba and enjoys hosting events to teach kids how much can be done by using your imagination.

“This event stands out because it’s very symbolic,” Alvarado said. “It represents our sacrifice and hardship that many immigrates from Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean have overcome so they can migrate to the United States for the American Dream.”

Organizers aim to make the event bigger and better next year through diversity and inclusion.

