CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park.

In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.

“Deputies were unable to positively identify the male party due to decomposition and no personal identification found,” the sheriff’s office stated in the release.

However, CCSO said during their investigation, they were able to determine that the man may be 31-year-old Alan Koenig of Omaha, based on the information of the person who rented the camp site.

“Family members came to the camp site to look for the male party because they were unable to make contact with him or the male parties mother for at least a week,” authorities stated. “The family members were able to locate the mother at her home in Gretna with the assistance of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. The family members were able to [gather] from the mother that the male party had been at camp site #2 and she had not seen him for 4 or 5 days. The family members went to the campsite and found the male party deceased.”

The sheriff’s office said they have been unable to determine if foul play is part of the man’s death. Authorities add that an autopsy has been requested by the County Attorney, and that the investigation is still ongoing.

