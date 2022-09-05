Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man out of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is looking for a missing person out of Kearney.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says Brian R. Strong, 51, of Kearney is missing.

Strong is a white man and is roughly six-foot-two inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.

Law enforcement says Strong is missing from the area of Coal Chute Road and Imperial Road in Kearney. He is believed to be on foot.

Strong is also developmentally disabled and needs medication, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Strong’s whereabouts is asked to contact Captain Bob Anderson with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-233-4487.

