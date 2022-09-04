Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Aug. 2022
Many August viewers came to 6 News for coverage of progress on a new park, a potential new Costco location and an ancient fossil found in the Missouri River
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for Aug. 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. First look at progress on Gretna Crossing Park
About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility.
5. Body found near Omaha intersection
A body was found at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd.
4. Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
The condition of a huge retaining wall worried neighbors and had the attention of Omaha city inspectors.
3. Change in direction for filling up gas
A traffic backup for a gas station created a waiting line on a public street.
2. Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes.
1. Fishing for ancient fossil at Missouri River
An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
