Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Aug. 2022

Many August viewers came to 6 News for coverage of progress on a new park, a potential new Costco location and an ancient fossil found in the Missouri River
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for Aug. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. First look at progress on Gretna Crossing Park

About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility.

About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility.

5. Body found near Omaha intersection

A body was found at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd.

Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside.

4. Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

The condition of a huge retaining wall worried neighbors and had the attention of Omaha city inspectors.

The condition of a huge retaining wall worried neighbors and had the attention of Omaha city inspectors.

3. Change in direction for filling up gas

A traffic backup for a gas station created a waiting line on a public street.

Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha.

2. Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes.

If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood.

1. Fishing for ancient fossil at Missouri River

An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.

An Elkhorn man found the fossil while fishing in a tournament.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
2. Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
3. Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
4. Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
5. Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
6. Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
