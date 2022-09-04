Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.

“30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on [the highway] when his Mitsubishi SUV was struck head-on by a southbound Acura, driven by 29-year-old Charles Gregory of Cook,” OCSO stated in a press release. “[The] preliminary investigation indicates Gregory crossed the center line.”

The sheriff’s office says Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene, while Paul was air-lifted from the scene to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. OSCO says Paul later died from his injuries.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

“Alcohol is not suspected,” authorities stated, adding that Gregory was wearing his seat belt, while Paul was not wearing his.

OSCO says their crash reconstruction team conducted an investigation at the scene, and continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
One person is dead in an overnight shooting in Omaha
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

Latest News

A shooting injured one person overnight
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Aug. 2022
A shooting injured one person overnight
One person shot near 30th and Parker in Omaha
Job fair
Jobseekers visit Gene Leahy Mall for job fair and tailgating
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Fantastic Sunday afternoon, heating up this week