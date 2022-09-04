Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague.

Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for those involved, have not been released.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Southwest and Hickman Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Lincoln Fire and Rescue, all responded to the scene.

