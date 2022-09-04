David’s Morning Forecast - Fantastic Sunday afternoon, heating up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An almost fall-like chill in the air across the region this morning. Temperatures dipped into the lower 50s for the Omaha metro, the coolest we have been since the end of June. Evening cooler in central Nebraska where morning temperatures fell into the middle 40s! Sunny skies are expected for the early morning, but some low clouds will drift in from the east for the midday hours, at least around the metro and for portions of Iowa. The clouds will not last all day, with sunshine returning for the later afternoon. It should be a great day, with low humidity, light winds, and high temperatures climbing to around 80 or 82 in Omaha. We’ll cool quickly again this evening, falling back into the 60s by 10pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Another nice and cool start for Monday, but not quite as cool as today. Morning temperatures will dip into the upper 50s, but no 40s on the map this time. Partly sunny skies and a southeast breeze will add on a couple degrees for the afternoon, highs pushing into the middle 80s. It should still be a very nice day, with wind generally less than 10mph and the low humidity sticking around.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

A little more Summer heat is on the way for the rest of the week. Temperatures push into the upper 80s by Tuesday, and we’ll likely see highs around 90 for Thursday and Friday. The summer weather pattern lingering across the western half of the country will likely keep us dry as well as warm. Rain chances look limited through the week, in fact most of the area likely stays entirely dry which will only compound drought concerns across Nebraska into western Iowa.

Rainfall potential this week (WOWT)

