David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, heating up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Almost chilly this morning across the metro as temperatures dropped into the lower 50s. Evening cooler just west of Omaha where it dropped into the 40s for Columbus and Norfolk. Plenty of sun this afternoon helped to warm things up quickly, highs reaching back into the low 80s for much of the area. A few cloud have bubbled up in the warmth of the afternoon, but those will fade away quickly this evening. Temperatures dip back into the 70s after 6pm, and we cool into the 60s by 10pm. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to around 60, not quite as cool as last night.

Some patchy fog is possible after Midnight into the early morning hours of Monday. The patchy fog or low clouds could linger through mid-morning, but sunshine will return for the afternoon with just a few clouds at times. Temperatures warm from around 60 into the upper 70s by Noon, with highs back into the 80s. It will be a touch warmer than today, with a high around 84 degrees in the metro.

More heat is on the way this week, as things continue to warm up. Highs jump into the upper 80s on Tuesday, with some 90s likely across central Nebraska. Triple digits are possible for western parts of the state as another heat wave builds for the western half of country. Omaha stays on the east edge of that heat wave, but we will still be looking at above average warmth with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday. Our next shot of cooler air is set to arrive just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a little rainfall, that same heat wave likely keeps us dry through at least Friday. There is a slight chance for a few storms as the cooler air pushes in Friday night into Saturday morning, but right now that rain looks rather sparse, especially for the metro area. With no significant rain chances in the foreseeable future, the drought conditions across the area will likely intensify.

