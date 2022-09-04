1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating

A shooting injured one person overnight
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight.

Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

