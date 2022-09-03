Two dead after crash near Wymore

Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m.(Gage County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m.

During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville, KS, was traveling north on US Highway 77 just south of Sycamore Road, crossed the centerline of the highway, and collided with a 2009 silver Honda passenger van that was traveling south on US Highway 77 driven by 72-year-old James Gallahue from Fort Collins, CO. Both drivers of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said speed and cellphone usage may have been a factor in this incident. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Shoulder and lap restraints were used in both vehicles. Air bags also deployed in both vehicles.

Nebraska State Patrol, Wymore Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
Bridge at 42nd and D Street to be replaced
Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 2
One person is dead in an overnight shooting in Omaha
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful holiday weekend
Beautiful holiday weekend