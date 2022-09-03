Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 2

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an officer-involved shooting, an amoeba infection and a potential new Costco location.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 2

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Project Pink’d founder Cynthia Sturgeon dies at 55

When Cynthia’s metastatic breast cancer re-surfaced six years ago, doctors told her she had two years to live. She stretched the two years into six.

A look back at the life of an Omaha trailblazer.

5. Officer-involved shooting in southwest Omaha

Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server.

Police have identified the man that was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Wednesday afternoon.

4. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion

Police were looking for the shooter following a home invasion Tuesday morning that left a 19-year-old man dead in a north Omaha neighborhood.

The hunt is on for an Omaha killer.

3. Gretna’s woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye

Though it wasn’t deadly for the Gretna woman, it did forever change her life.

A woman in Nebraska says she has been battling a rare infection in her eye after she went o the lake. (Source: WOWT)

2. 3 dead after suspected carbon monoxide leak

Three people are dead and another was in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

1. Possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes.

If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
2. 3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
3. Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
4. Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
5. Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
6. Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 26
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 19
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 12
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 5
Top 6 in July 2022
Top 6 in 2021

