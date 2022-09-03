Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 2
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an officer-involved shooting, an amoeba infection and a potential new Costco location.
Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 2
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Project Pink’d founder Cynthia Sturgeon dies at 55
When Cynthia’s metastatic breast cancer re-surfaced six years ago, doctors told her she had two years to live. She stretched the two years into six.
5. Officer-involved shooting in southwest Omaha
Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server.
4. Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Police were looking for the shooter following a home invasion Tuesday morning that left a 19-year-old man dead in a north Omaha neighborhood.
3. Gretna’s woman life changed after amoeba attacked eye
Though it wasn’t deadly for the Gretna woman, it did forever change her life.
2. 3 dead after suspected carbon monoxide leak
Three people are dead and another was in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.
1. Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
