Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 2

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Sept. 2

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

When Cynthia’s metastatic breast cancer re-surfaced six years ago, doctors told her she had two years to live. She stretched the two years into six.

A look back at the life of an Omaha trailblazer.

Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server.

Police have identified the man that was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Wednesday afternoon.

Police were looking for the shooter following a home invasion Tuesday morning that left a 19-year-old man dead in a north Omaha neighborhood.

The hunt is on for an Omaha killer.

Though it wasn’t deadly for the Gretna woman, it did forever change her life.

A woman in Nebraska says she has been battling a rare infection in her eye after she went o the lake. (Source: WOWT)

Three people are dead and another was in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Neighbors in West Omaha are expressing concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development across the street from their homes.

If you live in West Omaha another Costco could be popping up in your neighborhood.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.