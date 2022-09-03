Omaha theaters celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets

Omaha locals came out for National Cinema Day and enjoyed cheap movie tickets
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is National Cinema Day.

Theaters across the nation are celebrating by discounting tickets to only $3.

That includes theaters right here in Omaha.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Midtown saw more than double the number of people in their seats.

The cinema tells 6 News that last Saturday they had about 115 people in the theater. At around 3 p.m today nearly 250 people had booked to see a movie.

For some, there’s just something special about watching a movie in the theater.

“I feel like this movie specifically, it was just way more enjoyable in the theater,” one theatergoer in Omaha said. “The sound and the cinema. It’s really something you can only experience on the big screen.”

“I feel like there are certain movies, where if you watch them at home, it doesn’t really matter. But like if it’s very big action stuff like that, I feel like it’s more fun if it’s at the theatre. It was just nice to get out of the house and do something.”

And if you aren’t watching college football, there’s still some time to catch a movie and celebrate National Cinema Day.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
Bridge at 42nd and D Street to be replaced
Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha
Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday

Latest News

A local job fair provided both fun and opportunity for job seekers
Omaha job fair at Gene Leahy Mall mixes tailgaiting fun with opportunity
Feeling great this evening
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Omaha
Omaha Police investigating homicide
A local job fair provided both fun and opportunity for job seekers
Omaha job fair provides tailgate atmosphere with opportunity for job seekers