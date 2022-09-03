Omaha theaters celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is National Cinema Day.

Theaters across the nation are celebrating by discounting tickets to only $3.

That includes theaters right here in Omaha.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Midtown saw more than double the number of people in their seats.

The cinema tells 6 News that last Saturday they had about 115 people in the theater. At around 3 p.m today nearly 250 people had booked to see a movie.

For some, there’s just something special about watching a movie in the theater.

“I feel like this movie specifically, it was just way more enjoyable in the theater,” one theatergoer in Omaha said. “The sound and the cinema. It’s really something you can only experience on the big screen.”

“I feel like there are certain movies, where if you watch them at home, it doesn’t really matter. But like if it’s very big action stuff like that, I feel like it’s more fun if it’s at the theatre. It was just nice to get out of the house and do something.”

And if you aren’t watching college football, there’s still some time to catch a movie and celebrate National Cinema Day.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.