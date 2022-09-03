Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody

By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself.

Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw a man, identified by police as 25-year-old Daniel A. Davis, in the front yard of the home with a pistol.

Police say officers spoke with Davis for about four minutes, asking him several times to drop the gun and offering help.

Omaha Police says Davis then shot himself. The two officers at the scene started first aid and Davis was sent to UNMC where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the incident and no police officers fired their weapons.

The incident was captured on bodycam and an investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol. The two officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave.

A grand jury will be presented with the case after the investigation is complete. Nebraska law requires a grand jury to be summoned when someone dies either in custody or while being apprehended.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

