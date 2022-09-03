Omaha job fair at Gene Leahy Mall mixes tailgaiting fun with opportunity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A combination of work at play went down at the Gene Leahy Mall Saturday.

Freedomtainment put together the job fair and tailgating extravaganza that started at 11 a.m. and went until after the football game ended.

“People seem to be really excited to be here,” said Rachel Radel with UNO Human Resources. “They’re interested in getting jobs. They’ve been stopping at a lot of the resource booths.”

“I’m looking for a new job, so I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to see what we got here,” said Seanique Fleming-Hood. “I actually quit my last job, only because I have three kids and they weren’t paying enough for me, so I had to better my kids and better myself.”

While Seanique looked for a new job, her kids got to enjoy free food and candy, music, and face painting.

Some of the employers that were there included, Boys Town, Union Pacific, and the City of Omaha.

“So far, I went to the UNO side. They said they have jobs where they’ll also help with credits, so I could go back to school and work at the same time. I’ve always wanted to go back to school, so I’m really interested in that,” said Fleming-Hood.

“If you work full time for UNO, or for any of the NU campuses, we will pay a certain amount of your tuition towards getting your degree.”

People got flyers and freebies, but most importantly, information on how to take their careers to the next level.

The location in particular helped draw more people in.

“It’s great because it’s busy. So, it’s kind of in the middle of everything. And people that didn’t even know there was an event, stopped by and asked what’s going on,” said Radel.

This event was free to the public and open for anyone to enjoy.

