Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

(WOIO)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday.

Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in the community on Thursday.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities without direct supervision.

Schrage began his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of a controlled substance out of Madison County. He had a tentative release date of Feb. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
Bridge at 42nd and D Street to be replaced
Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha
Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday

Latest News

Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
Mayor Jean Stothert signs the Sister City Friendship Agreement with Carlentini, Sicily, on...
Mayor Stothert in Italy for Friendship City visit
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Sept. 2