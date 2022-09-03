Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday.

Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in the community on Thursday.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities without direct supervision.

Schrage began his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of a controlled substance out of Madison County. He had a tentative release date of Feb. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.