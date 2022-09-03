Mayor Stothert in Italy for Friendship City visit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is visiting Omaha’s Friendship City in Italy.

Carlentini, Sicily in Italy was officially made Omaha’s Friendship City last year. Carlentini is considered a town in Sicily, Italy with a population of about 17,000.

According to Mayor Stothert, Omaha and Carlentini have a century-old connection. Carlentini immigrants came to Omaha more than 100 years ago and developed the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.

“The strong and determined people developed Omaha’s little Italy, still a thriving part of Omaha today,” Mayor Stothert said. “Sister cities build relationships that better our city, our country and our world. I am proud to serve as the Honorary Chair of the Association and represent our great city.”

The signing ceremony for the Sister City Friendship Agreement was last year in Sept. 2021, but it was held virtually and a trip to Carlentini was postponed due to the pandemic.

City officials say the Friendship Agreement creates new opportunities for cultural, education and business partnerships.

Mayor Stothert left for Carlentini just recently.

Mayor Stothert is due back in the U.S. on Sept. 10.

No taxpayer funds were spent on the trip according to Stothert. The Mayor paid her own travel expenses.

Mayor Stothert’s recent travels also sparked discussion on the rules regarding the Mayor’s duties while out of town. Currently, the city charter requires the sitting mayor to give up their elected authority when traveling outside the city.

Carlentini’s Mayor Steffio also visited Omaha last month and met with Stothert, several businesses and education leaders.

Omaha currently has six Sister Cities and two Friendship Cities. The Sister Cities include Shizouka, Japan; Braunschweig, Germany; Siauliai, Lithuania; Naas, Ireland; Yantai, China; and Xalapa, Mexico.

