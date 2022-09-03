LIVE UPDATES: Huskers welcome North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are back home and ready to meet the Northwestern Fighting Hawks at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A mixed performance in the first quarter, Casey Thompson was 5-6 on the first drive for 68 yards. Anthony Grant finished off the 87 yard drive with a 19 yard touchdown run. Put the Huskers up 7-0. Casey Thompson though was hit and fumbled later in the quarter, he took a quick trip to the tent and returned to the game.

Follow along here with our live updates from Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.