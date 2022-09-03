Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights.

Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party didn’t win in the November elections.

But Kelly’s message to voters at large is focusing on economic issues as Democrats try to figure out the best strategy in her race against Republican Derek Schmidt, the state attorney general.

Kelly still has to win over some independents and moderate Republicans in solidly red Kansas, and while abortion access can attract centrist voters and drive turnout, the economy remains a big concern for them.

