David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cooler morning across the area thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. A north breeze pulling lower humidity and temperatures in the 50s for areas north of I-80. We’re starting off right around 60 in degrees in the metro. A few high clouds passing overhead early this morning will clear out quickly, leaving mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Looking really fantastic for the first Husker home game of the season, cool for morning tailgating with temperatures right around 80 degrees for the game.

Husker Gameday Forecast (WOWT)

A similar forecast for the metro, a north breeze at 10 to 20mph helping to keep temperatures quite a bit cooler than Friday. We should be in the low to middle 70s by Noon, with afternoon temperatures topping out around 80 degrees. We’ll cool off quickly this evening, back into the low 70s by 8pm. Overnight lows dip into the middle 50s.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A few upper 40s are possible out in central Nebraska early on Sunday. Not quite that cool in the metro, with temperatures in the middle 50s. Still a very nice start to the day. Sunday afternoon is looking just as nice, with low humidity, a light northeast breeze, and afternoon highs between 80 and 82 degrees.

Warming trend for next week (WOWT)

Monday is still reasonably comfortable, a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle 80s. The rest of next week does heat up a little more as temperatures rise a degree or two each day. By the end of the week, we’ll likely see high temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again. The forecast for most of the week is looking quite dry as well, rain chances looking very limited through at least the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.