David’s Evening Forecast - Feeling great this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine across the area today after an almost fall-like morning in the metro. Temperatures dipped into the upper 50s this morning before rebounding into the low 80s this afternoon. A north breeze continued to pull in very comfortable air, the cooler temperatures and lower humidity will continue to stream in this evening. Skies will remain generally clear into the evening, with temperatures falling back into the 70s quickly as we approach sunset. We’ll already be in the 60s by 10pm, with overnight lows in the middle 50s likely. In fact, some areas just off to the west of the metro could even briefly dip into the upper 40s!

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Another fantastic day is on tap for Sunday. A cool morning will lead into another warm afternoon with a light northeast wind. Low humidity will stick with us meaning it will feel really nice for outdoor activities, and winds will be lighter than what we saw today. Temperatures will still be a little warm in the afternoon, with highs topping out between 80 and 82 degrees.

Monday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

We get another nice morning on Monday with early temperatures in the upper 50s, but we start a warming trend Monday afternoon. Highs climb into the middle 80s, and the warming continues from there. Tuesday through Friday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, with dry conditions. In fact, we won’t see much in the way of rainfall for the majority of next week. Many areas may see dry weather all week long, adding to the building drought conditions for the region.

High Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

