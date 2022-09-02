Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid before an evening cold front brings a storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re going to heat up a bit more today with highs in the 90s likely for all of us before a cold front moves in. It may feel like the mid and upper 90s during the hottest part of the day too due to the higher dew points on the muggy meter.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

This all happens out ahead of a cold front that will try to spark a storm or two after 7pm. There likely won’t be more than a couple storms fire at most if any can get going. Whatever does develop will have some energy to produce a little hail and wind but that severe threat isn’t all that great.

Severe Today (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

That storm threat will likely end near or before midnight with clearing and cooling likely heading into Saturday morning. That should lead to a great morning of tailgating in Lincoln and a somewhat warm game during the afternoon.

Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

Overall that is the start of a great Labor Day weekend ahead! Highs in the 80s and nothing all too humid.

Labor Day Forecast (WOWT)

