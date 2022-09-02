Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide.

According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The charges are related to the death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins. The victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at 49th & Charles.

Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide fugitive are usually eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. However, the U.S. Marshals have offered an extra $5,000 for tips leading to Smith’s arrest.

Authorities advise people to call the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. Reporters can reference RB#AS36621 for this case.

Wuanya M. Smith, 20(Omaha Police Department)
Omaha police identified a man wanted for a shooting Friday morning.

