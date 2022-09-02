Police looking for inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 32-year-old Kelcey Schrage didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities without direct supervision.

Schrage began his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of a controlled substance out of Madison County. He had a tentative release date of Feb. 10, 2023.

The Department of Correctional Services says Schrage is six feet tall and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Citizens are asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or the local authorities if they know where Schrage might be.

