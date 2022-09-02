Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime.

For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.

The overnight work on the I-680/Dodge West Dodge Road interchange has been going on for several weeks as crews working on bridge deck resurfacing.

The lane closures were supposed to be wrapped up at 6 a.m., but the lanes did not fully open until 9 a.m. Nebraska Department of Transportation told 6 News that the technology crews are using is new to them; it involves pre-cast panels, which are taken out before new ones are put in place — all in one tnight.

But the panels last night did not set as quickly as they did all week, which caused the lane closure to extend into the morning rush.

NDOT’s statement went on to say that it’s possible this could happen again, especially if weather impacts the construction process.

NDOT will be meeting with the construction team to go over the plan going forward.

