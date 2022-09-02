Omaha trash collection delayed by one day due to Labor Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents can expect a change to trash collection on Labor Day.

Omaha Public Works says garbage, yard waste and recyclable collections in the City of Omaha will be delayed by one day for the whole week starting on Labor Day.

There will be no collection on Monday, Sept. 5.

If your normal garbage day is Monday, then put it at the curb to be collected on Tuesday.

The trend continues for the rest of the week. Friday collections will be picked up on Saturday.

