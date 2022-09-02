Omaha ready for September Fest, educators reflect on festival’s connection to Labor Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year since 1977 Omaha marks the official end of the summer season with September Fest.

They’ve been setting up the carnival on the north end of the CHI parking lot for the celebration.

Festivities start Friday night at 5 p.m. There will be entertainment, concerts and lots of food. The four-day festival wraps up Monday with Omaha’s largest parade.

September Fest is Omaha’s salute to labor. A chance to pay tribute to the American workforce. This year we might want to show a little more appreciation to those workers who teach our children.

Lately, it’s been a difficult test for educators. Teachers are working through a pandemic, they’re getting pushback from everyone - from parents to politicians.

Here in Omaha this weekend we celebrate Labor Day with the annual September Fest carnival, but there are many educators who might not be in the mood to celebrate.

“But when you are in a situation where you are not appreciated you’ve been through a pandemic that has caused a lot of angst for a lot of people, it’s very difficult then to say ‘celebrate yourself over a three-day weekend,’ because we want you to be appreciated all year long,” Jenni Benson, the President of the Nebraska State Education Association said.

Benson tells us right now there’s a shortage of teachers in Nebraska classrooms, and in classrooms across the country.

“We’ve been saying for 10 years, not that many - 50% less kids are going into the profession and nobody was going ‘ohhhhh,’ and then all of a sudden now we have a problem.”

Benson believes we can work towards solving the problem by showing our educators more respect so we can attract and keep teachers teaching our children.

“Our teachers have their master’s degrees, they are working all the time to move across the salary schedule. We need to talk about salary and benefits, we need to talk about what we need to do to keep people in. It’s not just one thing, it’s not just the money, it’s not just the benefits, it’s a combination of climate, environment, support.”

Benson also tells us there is reason to celebrate this Labor Day. Over the years workers have made progress, but there’s still a need for caution.

“We have to work towards solutions so that on this Labor Day we can celebrate the facts that we have weekends and we have benefits and we don’t have child labor anymore, and we are doing things the right way and we have to remember we don’t want to go backward. We need to look at the success we’ve had and move forward for the sake of our society, and for the sake of our communities and most important for the sake of our children.”

The Nebraska Education Association is the oldest and largest professional association in the state, representing 28,000 public school teachers and other education professionals across nebraska.

