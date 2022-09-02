Omaha-based pharmacy chain begins administering new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Kohll’s Pharmacy said it received 500 initial Moderna doses
A Kohll's Pharmacy employee administers one of its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent...
A Kohll's Pharmacy employee administers one of its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccine on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at its Millard location.(Bella Caracta / WOWT)
By Bella Caracta and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the CDC gave final approval to the bivalent COVID-19 vaccination formulas from Pfizer and Moderna, Omaha residents were already receiving some of the initial doses.

Kohll’s Pharmacy began administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccination doses at its Millard location, at 12741 Q St., on Friday.

A Kohll’s pharmacist told 6 News that a total of 500 Moderna doses had been sent to its pharmacies in the Omaha-metro area, and that the company was consolidating the vaccinations in order to administer them from its Q Street location.

Kohll’s is expecting to receive 1,500 doses of the Pfizer bivalent vaccination next week.

SIGN UP: How to get a bivalent COVID-19 vaccination at Kohll's

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Latest News

Peaceful protest over officer involved shooting
Peaceful protest over officer involved shooting
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
CDC endorses updated COVID boosters; shots to begin soon
(AP graphic)
Thursday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home