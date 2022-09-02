Omaha-based pharmacy chain begins administering new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the CDC gave final approval to the bivalent COVID-19 vaccination formulas from Pfizer and Moderna, Omaha residents were already receiving some of the initial doses.

Kohll’s Pharmacy began administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccination doses at its Millard location, at 12741 Q St., on Friday.

A Kohll’s pharmacist told 6 News that a total of 500 Moderna doses had been sent to its pharmacies in the Omaha-metro area, and that the company was consolidating the vaccinations in order to administer them from its Q Street location.

Kohll’s is expecting to receive 1,500 doses of the Pfizer bivalent vaccination next week.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.