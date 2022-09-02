Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck.

A trooper with the State Patrol found the pursuit and used stop sticks while the truck was on a county road. The pursuit then went into Wayne County - northwest of Omaha.

NSP says a few minutes later, the truck driver went into a cornfield, attempted to leave the field, hit a tree and then tried to flee on foot.

After a brief search, troopers and sheriff deputies arrested 31-year-old Samantha Fredericksen of Sioux City, Iowa. She was sent to Cedar County Jail with charges pending.

The second pursuit happened Thursday evening around 9:10 p.m. in Omaha.

A trooper allegedly saw a Chevrolet Impala driver run a red light at 24th and Cuming. The trooper tried a traffic stop but the driver allegedly did not pull over.

The trooper pursued and the suspect entered southbound I-480. After about three miles, the car stopped and the driver, identified as 33-year-old Tiara Cook of Omaha, was arrested.

NSP says six children were in the car during the pursuit. Cook also allegedly gave a fake name to troopers.

Cook was sent to Douglas County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal impersonation, child abuse/neglect – no injury, obstructing a peace officer and multiple outstanding warrants.

