Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.

Harmful algae blooms, known as toxic blue-green algae have been detected at the lakes. Samples taken earlier in the week show more than eight parts per billion of microcystin - the toxin released by the algae. Above eight ppb is enough for a health alert.

During an alert for algae, signs are posted warning the public and swimming beaches are closed.

Boating and fishing are allowed, but the public should avoid being exposed to the water. It’s also recommended to avoid swallowing the water or letting pets in the lake.

People can also still use the public lake areas for camping and other outdoor activities.

