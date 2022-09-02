Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South High School responds to an incident Thursday afternoon.

The school confirmed in a message to parents the school was placed on what it calls “a brief old,” which is where students and staff are asked to stay in classrooms.

What triggered it was a social media message from a student showing what appeared to be part of a weapon.

Working with police, the student was found and the object turned out to be an empty airsoft magazine.

The child was released to the custody of their parents.

In a statement, the school’s principal says threats will never be tolerated.

“As I always stress, actions have consequences. Threats will never be tolerated. Please talk with your students so they understand how seriously we take safety. We will always refer these matters to police and additionally apply our own consequences per the student code of conduct.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.