Millard South responds after school placed on ‘brief hold’ Thursday

Millard South responds to an incident Thursday afternoon
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South High School responds to an incident Thursday afternoon.

The school confirmed in a message to parents the school was placed on what it calls “a brief old,” which is where students and staff are asked to stay in classrooms.

What triggered it was a social media message from a student showing what appeared to be part of a weapon.

Working with police, the student was found and the object turned out to be an empty airsoft magazine.

The child was released to the custody of their parents.

In a statement, the school’s principal says threats will never be tolerated.

“As I always stress, actions have consequences. Threats will never be tolerated. Please talk with your students so they understand how seriously we take safety. We will always refer these matters to police and additionally apply our own consequences per the student code of conduct.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Omaha Police identify man shot dead by officer helping to serve protection order
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Latest News

Kelcey Schrage, 32
Police looking for inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
There's been an increase in solar panel scams
As solar energy interest grows in Omaha, so do scams, misinformation
William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Court Records: Homicide suspect was “bragging” about committing murder
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle